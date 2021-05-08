We will send enemy to graveyard of history through inflicting humiliating defeats, says IRGC command

TEHRAN— Speaking to the local Mazandaran TV channel on Saturday on the occasion of the battle of Khan Tooman martyrs, Major General Hossein Salami stated that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps will never allow the enemies to smear the martyrs’ achievements, and it will send them to the graveyard of history with humiliating defeats.

"Praise be to God, Islam is spreading thanks to perseverance, courage, devotion, and sacrifices (of military forces)," he said, stating that the enemies are depressed, weak, powerless.

Salami added that the heart of Islam is strong through the people and the people support the IRGC

“We are proud to be their military servicemen and we hope to always wear this uniform of service and jihad,” the top general said.

Salami added that sacrifice, forgiveness, patience and the greatest reward belong to the families of the martyrs.

He added, “If the martyrs achieved their dreams through martyrdom, families will sacrifice their desires by escorting their children, and this requires forgiveness, self-sacrifice and strong faith.”

The IRGC chief also said that God has granted paradise to these families and the houses of these martyrs are the gateway to paradise because jihad is one of the gates of paradise.

Salami added Iran will keep resistance.

SA/PM