Hezbollah will nip any Zionist move in the bud: IRGC chief

TEHRAN – Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami has castigated the United States and Israel, saying that Lebanon’s Hezbollah stands ready to foil any Israeli plot.

Speaking at a ceremony in Kermanshah province, the IRGC chief commander said, “Today, Lebanon and Hezbollah are standing strong against the Zionists, and whenever the enemy wants to move, Hezbollah suffocates them from the very beginning.”

Saying that the United States has done nothing for all the nations of the world except poverty, backwardness and plunder of their wealth, General Salami pointed out that Iran is no longer affected by the U.S. propaganda.

Now that the enemies have realized that they cannot defeat the Iranian nation through hard war, they have resorted to other conspiracies such as economic sanctions and want to take the nation away from this establishment by imposing sanctions and economic pressures.

He added though economic sanctions may seemingly put pressure on the nation, they will lead to the victory of Islamic Iran, Tasnim reported.

Earlier on Sunday, General Salami hailed the Iranian nation’s vigilance against the hostile plans for inciting insecurity and creating problems in the country.

“Afflicting insecurity on Islamic countries’ borders, including those of Iran, has invariably formed one of the enemies and foreigners’ strategies,” he stated.

“However, they will take this dream to their graves,” he added.

“Our borders are safe and strong, and the Islamic Iran’s youths are standing strong and preserving the security,” he noted while visiting the western border province of Kordestan’s Sanandaj County.

The commander made the remarks during a ceremony entitled to commemorating those who have been martyred in the service of defending the country.

He acknowledged the province’s decades-old sacrifices in the face of the “vehement invasions” that the global arrogant powers have been waging against the country on various fronts, Press TV reported.

General Salami also paid tribute to the province’s ongoing endeavors towards ensuring the country’s security.

Earlier this week, General Salami also paid a visit to the protest-stricken province of Khuzestan, where he said that the IRGC will stay with the people of Khuzestan until problems in the southwestern province are resolved.

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to Khuzestan on Saturday, Salami said the IRGC's Khatam al-Anbia Construction Headquarters has laid hundreds of kilometers of water pipes in different areas and stationed tankers in villages to alleviate the water shortage problem.

Regarding the sewage system in Ahwaz, the provincial capital of Khuzestan, the Khatam al-Anbia Construction Headquarters has signed a contract and provided equipment for the project, he added, according to Press TV.

“The important point I want to make is that we are committed and loyal to these people. We will not leave them alone and we will stand with them during hardships, as was the case in the 2019 flood,” Salami asserted.

"We will work with these people until the work is done and we will never leave them alone."

Referring to Khuzestan’s resistance during the eight years of war imposed on Iran by Iraq's former dictator Saddam Hussein, the IRGC chief said the province “is not only important but also sacred to us."