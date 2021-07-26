36 terrorists arrested in Iran: 11 in Fars, 25 in other provinces

TEHRAN - Security forces have succeeded to disbanded a Takfiri terrorist group that had intended to carry out simultaneous terrorist attacks in several Iranian provinces under the direction of the intelligence services of two foreign countries, a local official From Fars province announced on Monday.

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Kazem Mousavi, director of the Justice Department in Fars province, said members of the nucleus of the terrorist team have been identified and arrested in the province in an operation launched by the Intelligence Ministry and police.

Mousavi said 11 active members of the terrorist group were arrested in Fars and 25 others in six eastern and western provinces in a coordinated operation.

To show its existence and create panic among the public, the terrorist group had released video clips in the virtual space, he explained.

The local official added a large amount of ammunition and weapons have been confiscated from the members.

According to Tasnim, Mousavi also said the group’s ringleaders have been identified in foreign countries.

The group had plans to carry out simultaneous terrorist attacks in several provinces with the intelligence and financial support provided by the intelligence services of a European and a regional country, the local official stated without giving further details.

SA/PA