Military chief says security at border areas has improved

TEHRAN - Chief of the Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri on Tuesday highlighted that Iran has managed to improve security situation in border areas.

Bagheri made the remarks in a meeting of commanders and senior officials of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps including IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour.

Emphasizing the growing security situation at borders, the military chief said, “Improvement of Iran’s security border in all parts and indicators show the effective and fruitful efforts of the IRGC ground forces and other forces in charge of border security mission.”

During the meeting, which was held at the IRGC Ground Force headquarters, General Pakpour and other IRGC commanders at border areas in separate reports explained about defense and military preparations in their turfs.

Some important issues were discussed including assessing and reviewing security movements and events. They also exchanged views on various security, defense and military issues in providing lasting security and deepening intelligence coverage in areas around the country.

General Bagheri appreciated the tireless efforts of IRGC ground forces to provide lasting security in border areas, especially in the northwest and southeast of the country, and noted that despite the enemy's conspiracy to create insecurity in borders security in border areas is reassuring.

Praising the efforts of IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami for improving the capacity and readiness of the IRGC ground forces, Bagheri underlined the benefits of the implementation of people-centric security strategies to maintain security in the borders.



General Bagheri also underscored the strategy of helping the deprived families as well as utilizing the various construction capacities and civil services of the Armed Forces in providing assistance to the administration and helping reduce poverty which is evident in the mission plan of the IRGC.



MHB/PA