Enemy forced to leave the region following drills: military chief

TEHRAN - Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, the Iranian Armed Forces Chiefs of Staff, says several massive drills launched by the military in recent weeks finally compelled the enemy to leave the region.

In a meeting with a senior Iranian cleric in Qom on Sunday, the top general highlighted the Iranian Armed Forces’ success in overcoming the enemy’s mounting pressures over the past two years after the U.S. withdrew from the JCPOA and the subsequent increase in sanctions.

“The enemy ultimately left the region with humiliation and its dreams did not come true,” Baqeri stressed.

The military chief said the Armed Forces conducted 10 military exercises on orders of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei after the previous U.S. president Donald Trump mounted pressure on Iran during the last two months of his tenure and took a series of extreme measures in the region.

The commander said the unplanned military exercises by Iran, which included various missiles, drones, as well as maritime and air defense systems, ended the “enemy’s mischief in the region”.

“The enemy was forced to leave the region, while Iran’s security was preserved very well,” he remarked.

The Iranian Army and the IRGC held several massive exercises over the recent weeks, putting on show part of Iran’s deterrence power.

Iran has made technological breakthrough in defense industry.

