Military: If enemy fires a single bullet at Iran, it will receive 10

TEHRAN – Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a senior spokesman for the Iranian military, says any act of aggression by Washington and its allies against Iran will impose heavy costs on their interests.

“Firing even one bullet at Iran will set on fire the interests of America and its allies in the Middle East,” Shekarchi said on Saturday, the Tasnim news agency reported.

He stressed that Iran will never start a war, but the enemy’s slightest mistake will draw a “revolutionary response” from the Islamic Republic, from which the attackers would not “survive”.

“Threat for threat means that if the enemy fires a single bullet at us, it will receive 10 bullets and have to pay a heavy cost,” the general reiterated.

He also said the Iranian armed forces hold regular military exercises to maintain their preparedness for “dealing the heaviest blow to the enemy and its interests” in case of any possible attack.

“A military mistake from the enemy, particularly from the U.S. and its regional allies, will be tantamount to firing at a powder keg on which are the U.S. and its interests, and it will set the region ablaze and burn up the U.S., its interests, and its allies.”

In comments in April 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the U.S. is well aware of the crushing response it will receive in case of taking military action against Iran.

The era of hit and run is now over, and the U.S. knows that if it gets entangled in military action against Iran, it will receive much harsher blows, Ayatollah Khamenei underlined.

