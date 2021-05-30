Terrorist team nabbed in West Azarbaijan, two terrorists killed

TEHRAN – The public relations office of the Hamzeh Seyyed Shohadda headquarters in Wes Azarbaijan Province said in a press release on Sunday that a terrorist team has been disbanded in the south of the province and two of its members have been killed.

“The ground forces the Hamzeh Seyyed Shohadda headquarters were caught in a fight last night (Saturday night) with a villainous and anti-Revolution team who intended to enter our country from the Piranshahr border,” it said.

It added, “In the clash two terrorists were killed and some weapons were confiscated from them.”

Piranshahr is a city bordering Iraq. It is in the south of West Azarbaijan.

Armed forces are in continuous fight against villains and terrorists in the border areas of West Azarbaijan.





