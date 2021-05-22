IRGC chief: Palestinian resistance leads to heroic epic

TEHRAN — In separate phone calls with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Islamic Jihad Movement leader Ziyad Nakhalah, Islamic Revolution Guards Corp Commander Major General Salami have congratulated the Palestinians’ victory over the occupying Israeli regime and reaffirmed Iran’s support for the Palestinian nation.

According to Press TV, Salami made the remarks on Saturday night in separate telephone conversations with Haniyeh and al-Nakhalah.

Speaking to Haniyeh, Salami praised the latest achievement made by the Palestinian resistance groups, saying, "Iran is ready to provide all kinds of assistance to the Palestinian nation and resistance forces in all areas and it will spare no effort in this regard."

Salami said, “The Palestinian resistance created a heroic epic and defeated the Zionist bullying.” The top general added, "The balance of power has changed on the battlefield, and the Palestinian nation across the country and even abroad have rejected the occupation as well as its policies and actions."

For his part, Haniyeh deeply appreciated Iran's firm stance on the Palestinians’ rights in various political and field areas as well as its standing alongside the Palestinians and resistance groups.

During the call with Nakhalah, Salmai stressed that the IRGC “will never leave the Palestinian nation alone."

The Islamic Jihad leader also thanked martyr General Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the IRGC Quds Force, for his efforts to consolidate the resistance victory.

General Soleimani, Iran’s legendary anti-terror commander, was assassinated in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad International Airport last year.

"You were with us in all fields, you are our partner in the realization of victory, and [in the future] you will be with us for the liberation of Jerusalem al-Quds," Nakhalah said.

He also noted that the latest conflict with the Zionist enemy led to “an unprecedented alliance” among Palestinian groups.

"This battle took place within the framework of a cohesive and coordinated front that believes in the liberation of al-Quds and tries to defend it," Nakhalah added.

Israel launched a bloody bombing campaign on Gaza on May 10 after harassment of Palestinians in Jerusalem al-Quds and attempts to steal their lands in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of the city.

The occupying regime announced a unilateral ceasefire early on Friday, which was accepted by the Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza with Egyptian mediation.

SA/PA

