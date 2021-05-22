Leader congratulates Palestinians, says malicious Zionist regime will become even weaker

TEHRAN— In a message to the Palestinian nation on Friday evening, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei congratulated the “powerful, oppressed Palestine” for their victory against the Zionist regime in the 12-day war.

In the 12-day war the Palestinian resistance groups succeeded to fire missiles all across the lands occupied by Israel. Failing to make resistance groups to give in in their missile war against occupation and injustice, finally the Zionist regime agreed to an unconditional ceasefire. The ceasefire brought a wave of joy and happiness to the Palestinians, who poured into the streets showing V signs and waved flags.

The following is the full text of the message posted on the khamenei.ir:

“In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

My greetings to the powerful, oppressed Palestine. Greetings to the brave, zealous Palestinian youth. Greetings to the heroic, resistant Gaza. Greetings to Hamas, Islamic Jihad and all Jihadi and political groups in Palestine.

"The savage, wolf-like enemy has realized correctly that it is powerless when facing the unified uprising of Palestine."



I thank God, the Almighty, and Omnipotent, for granting His assistance and for the honor He has bestowed on the Palestinian fighters. I ask God, the Beneficent, to bestow tranquility and peace of mind on the injured hearts of the bereaved, to shower His mercy and glad tidings on the martyrs, and to completely heal the wounded. I also extend my congratulations on this victory against the criminal Zionist regime.

The recent test over these few days has honored the Palestinian nation. The savage, wolf-like enemy has realized correctly that it is powerless when facing the unified uprising of Palestine. This test–the cooperation between Quds and the Western Bank with Gaza and the ‘48 territories and Palestinian camps has shown the future solution to the Palestinians. Over the past 12 days, the violent regime committed immense crimes, especially in Gaza. They have proven in practice that it can behave so shamelessly and idiotically as a result of its incapability in confronting the unified uprising of the Palestinians, that it provokes the public opinion of the world against itself. They have added to the hatred against themselves and the Western governments that support it, in particular the criminal U.S. The continuation of their crimes and their request for a truce mean the defeat of the Zionists. The Zionists were forced to accept defeat.

The malicious regime will become even weaker. The preparedness of the Palestinian youth, the show of power by valuable Jihadi groups, and a continual increase in the elements of power will make Palestine stronger day by day, and it will render the usurping enemy weaker and more despicable with each passing day.

“I salute the valiant youth of Sheikh Jarrah.”



The time to begin and to end the clashes depend on the discernment of the great Jihadi and political leaders of Palestine. But being prepared and maintaining a powerful presence in the field cannot be stopped. The experience in Sheikh Jarrah in resisting the aggression of the regime and the mercenary inhabitants of the settlements should become a perpetual plan of action for the courageous people of Palestine. I salute the valiant youth of Sheikh Jarrah.

The entire world of Islam has responsibilities and religious obligations with respect to the Palestinian cause. Political commonsense and experience in ruling and governing confirm and put emphasis on this religious edict. Muslim governments should earnestly enter the field to support the Palestinian nation in both military and financial areas–which is needed more than the past–and to help in rebuilding infrastructures and the ruins in Gaza.

The nations demanding and pursuing this matter is a source of support for this religious and political call. Muslim nations should demand that their governments carry out their duties. Nations themselves have the responsibility to provide financial and political support as much as they are able to.

Another important responsibility is pursuing the matter of the punishment of the terrorist, bloodthirsty Zionist regime. All conscientious people in the world agree that the widespread crime of massacring Palestinian children and women over the past 12 days should not remain unpunished. All of the regime’s agents who were involved in this crime and the criminal Netanyahu himself should be prosecuted and punished by independent international courts of law. And this will surely happen with God’s power, “And Allah has command of His affairs” (Holy Qur’an, 12:21).

