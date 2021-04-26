IRGC chief: Recent incidents against the Zionists may be repeated

TEHRAN— Speaking to Al-Mayadeen News Network on Monday, Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, warned the Tel Aviv regime that the evil acts committed by the Zionists will backfire.

Commenting on the events that took place inside the occupied territories in recent days, General Salami said that the Islamic Republic will respond to any evil act “of the same level or stronger than it.”

Salami added, "The evil deeds committed by the Zionists in the region will turn against themselves and expose them to real dangers in the future, and if they continue to commit them, they will be drawn closer and closer to collapse, especially since all the conditions for the collapse of the Zionist regime are ready."

He pointed out that over the past days people have seen how Israel’s evil acts did not remain unanswered, and how some events took place inside the occupied territories.

"Certainly, these events may be repeated and expanded later,” the highest-ranking IRGC official asserted.

The general reiterated that Iran will respond to any evil act that is committed against it from any side.

Top-secret Israeli nuclear reactor of Dimona hit global headlines Thursday after a mysterious missile coming from Syria landed in the vicinity of the facility, setting off air raid sirens.

