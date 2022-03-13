IRGC confirms it hit Mossad training centers inside Iraqi Kurdistan

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps of Iran issued an official statement on Sunday saying it had fired precision-guided ballistic missiles at Israel’s Mossad training centers in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region early Sunday morning.

The IRGC said the operation was a response to the Israeli assassination of two Iranian military advisors on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, on March 7.

"Following the recent crimes of the fake Zionist regime and the previous announcement that the crimes and evils of this infamous regime will not go unanswered, the strategic center for conspiracy and evil of the Zionists was targeted by powerful and pinpoint missiles of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps," it said, according to Press TV.

The statement added, “Once again we warn the criminal Zionist regime that repetition of any evil act will face tough, decisive and destructive responses.”

The IRGC also said it “gives assurances to the great Iranian nation that the security and tranquility of the Islamic homeland is the red of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and it won’t allow threat or aggression against it by anyone.”

Prior to the statement by the IRGC, Iraqi media said scores of ballistic missiles had hit secret bases of the Mossad spy agency in the Kurdistan region.

The Iraqi media also announced fatalities among Mossad officers there.

Citing security sources, Iraq’s Sabereen News reported two Mossad training centers were targeted by ballistic missiles in the early hours of Sunday.

Al-Mayadeen reported that Mossad’s base, located in the Masif-Saladin in Erbil, was “fully razed to the ground and a number of Israeli mercenaries were killed or injured” in the precision strike.

“Inherent right to self-defense”

A day after the assassination of the Iranian military advisors in Syria, the IRGC Public Relations Office issued a statement saying, “Undoubtedly, the Zionist regime will pay the price of this atrocity.”

The IRGC spokesman also said the Israeli regime will be dealt with decisively for the assassinations. “The Zionist enemy knows that it will not benefit from such crimes and will receive decisive responses,” Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said.

Also, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the Islamic Republic will not leave the terror machine of Israel's child-killing regime go unanswered.

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi also said on Thursday that the Islamic Republic “reserves inherent right to self-defense” against the Israeli criminal act in assassinating two Iranian advisors in Syria.

The two advisors were identified as Colonel Ehsan Karbalayi-Poor and Colonel Morteza Saeed-Nezhad.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent right to self-defense, under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, to respond to such criminal act whenever it deems appropriate,” Takht-Ravanchi wrote in letters to the UN Security Council president and UN secretary-general.

“In the early morning of Monday, March 7, 2022, the Israeli regime in flagrant violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic launched missile attacks against an area north of Damascus, resulting in the martyrdom of two Iranian forces who were advising the Syrian military forces in its counter-terrorism efforts in Syria,” Takht-Ravanchi explained.

“It should be noted that the Iranian advisory forces are present in Syria at the Syrian government's official request and invitation to provide advisory services to assist the Syrian military forces to combat terrorism, specifically the terrorist group ISIS,” the ambassador said.

“Iran considers the recent Israeli terrorist attack as a highly provocative and deliberate act intended at increasing tensions to an uncontrolled level and disrupting coordination among those fighting terrorism in the region, particularly ISIS,” the ambassador warned.

“This provocative and criminal act is in violation of international law and the United Nations Charter and entails criminal responsibility for the Israeli regime and all who aided, abetted, or otherwise assisted and supported the preparation or execution of this terrorist act in any way, directly or indirectly,” Iran’s top diplomat to the UN said.

“The international community in general and the Security Council, in particular, must firmly condemn such provocative and criminal acts and hold the Israeli regime accountable for its unlawful actions, which pose a serious threat to international peace and security,” Iran's ambassador to UN added.

Iran has long been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism and extremism and is determined, in accordance with its rights and obligations under international law, to continue the fight against terrorist organizations in the region “until they are totally eradicated,” he pointed out.

“While recognizing that the Israeli regime is fully responsible for all the consequences of these criminal acts, and seriously warning the regime about taking further adventuristic and malevolent measures, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent right to self-defense, under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, to respond to such criminal act whenever it deems appropriate,” the ambassador highlighted in the letter.