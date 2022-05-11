IRGC pounds terrorist sites in northern Iraq

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday that it had targeted a site in northern Iran used by terrorist groups with missiles and artillery attacks.

The IRGC said in a statement that the attack took place after it arrested members of a terrorist group that was preparing for sabotage and infiltration operations inside Iran. Five individuals were arrested in Baneh county, western Iran.

Using confessions obtained from the detainees, the IRGC targeted the terrorist group’s headquarters in northern Iraq with missile and artillery attacks, according to the statement.

In March, the IRGC targeted a vast compound in Erbil with at least a dozen missiles. Iran said at the time that the target was a Mossad intelligence hub.

The Beirut-based news television Al-Mayadeen said some agents were killed and injured in the attack. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the news channel said the attack was carried out with more than 10 precision-guided ballistic missiles that succeeded in targeting an Israeli intelligence and security headquarters in the vicinity of Erbil. The sources confirmed that the attack led to the destruction of the Mossad headquarters on the Masif road on the outskirt of Erbil.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted an Israeli “center of conspiracy” in the Kurdish city. “Following the recent crimes of the fake Zionist regime and the previous announcement that the crimes and evils of this infamous regime will not go unanswered, the strategic center for conspiracy and evil of the Zionists was targeted by powerful and pinpoint missiles of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps,” the IRGC said in a statement at the time.

It also warned Israel against further moves against Iran. “Once again, we warn the criminal Zionist regime that the repetition of any evil will face harsh, decisive and destructive responses.”



