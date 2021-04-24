Stop crimes against Palestinian nation, says Iran

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Saturday condemned the actions and aggressions of the Zionist regime and Israeli settlers against the holy places and the inhabitants of al-Quds (Jerusalem), stressing it is urgent to stop the brutal actions by the Zionists.

Praising the resistance and resilience of the Palestinian people, especially the residents and youth of al-Quds against the criminal Zionists, the Foreign Ministry spokesman urged the international community to put pressure on Israel to stop human rights abuses against the defenseless Palestinian people and its acts in al-Quds.

Referring to the continued occupation of Palestine and its crimes against the native Palestinians, Khatibzadeh said it is necessary to support the resistance movement until the liberation of Palestine.

He added, “The land of Palestine belongs to the Palestinian people and the Zionist regime is an occupier and the only solution to the Palestinian crisis is holding a referendum among the main inhabitants of the land of Palestine.”

