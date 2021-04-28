Leader wishes success for Hamas and Hezbollah

TEHRAN— In separate messages to the leaders of Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei wished Hezbollah and Hamas fighters success and expressed solidarity for the Palestinian cause.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed gratitude to Lebanese and Palestinian resistance leaders for their condolences following the demise of Deputy Chief of the IRGC Quds Force Mohammad Hejazi last week.

The Leader said General Hejazi spent a lifetime of striving for the cause of God and passed away on that path.

"I received your kind and brotherly condolence message on the unfortunate demise of the mujahid, General Seyyed Mohammad Hejazi, may God be pleased with him, and I thank you for your kindness," Press TV quoted Ayatollah Khamenei saying in a message to Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday.

The Leader added that he always prays for Nasrallah, saying, "May God keep you safe and secure, and may He keep the blessing of your presence for Islam and Muslims."

In a separate message on Tuesday, the Leader thanked Hamas's political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, and assured him of Iran's support for the Palestinian issue against Israeli occupation.

"In the case of Palestine, we always sympathize and go along with our Palestinian mujahideen brothers, and we regard ourselves as being in the same trench, and we ask God Almighty for the victory of the Palestinian people," Press TV quoted the Leader as saying.

The commander passed away at the age of 65 on April 18. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corp said on the next day that the veteran general passed away due to the side effects of the chemical weapons used by Saddam Hussein's regime in eight years of war against Iran in the 1980s.

In his message of condolence, the Leader described General Hejazi as a person with "dynamic thought, a heart full of the true faith and full of motivation and determination."

