Leader to talk to people live on May 2

TEHRAN— The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, will speak live to the people through state TV and social media platforms at 6:00 PM on Sunday, May 2.

This speech will be broadcast simultaneously on the Khamenei.ir website, Channel 1, Islamic Republic of Iran News Network, and national radio.

The official Instagram account of the leader's office posted a banner informing everyone of the timing of the speech and describing it as "the important speech."

SA/AJ