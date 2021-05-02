Zarif thanks Leader for unifying speech

TEHRAN— In an Instagram post, Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif thanked the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for his insights on foreign policy.

He stated that foreign policy should be a field for unifying the nation, directed by the highest official of the country.

“Therefore, following the opinions and insights of the Leader is an undeniable necessity for foreign policy,” he said in his Instagram post.

He expressed hope that he and his colleagues can work together with in the full implementation of the Leader's ideas for the progress of Iran.



