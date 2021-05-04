Leader to talk to nation on Quds Day

TEHRAN—The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, will talk to the nation in a televised speech on May 7.

According to Nosratollah Lotfi, deputy chief of the Islamic Development Coordinating Council, there will be no rallies or gatherings on the last Friday of Ramadan this year in Iran due to the spread of coronavirus. Still, the Leader will give a televised speech at 11:00 a.m. local time.

The International Quds Day marks the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, which is May 7 this year.

SA/AJ