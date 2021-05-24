Ayatollah Khamenei replies to messages from Palestinian resistance leaders  

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has replied to the letters sent by two Palestinian resistance leaders.

The first reply was sent to Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh while the second one was sent to Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziad al-Nakhala. The two political leaders have sent letters to Ayatollah Khamenei in the wake of the 12-day war on the Gaza Strip.

“I received your letter in which you wrote with detail and analysis about the recent Palestinian jihad. Your struggle is resistance against oppression, heresy and arrogance. Such a struggle pleases the Almighty, Revered God and is the proof of 'O you who have faith! If you help Allah, He will help you and make your feet steady,’” the Leader wrote to Haniyeh, citing verse 7 of the 47th chapter of the Holy Qur'an.

The Leader added, “You will be victorious by the power of God and cleanse the holy land from the filth of the usurpers, God willing.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also sent a reply to al-Nakhala in which he praised the struggle of the Palestinian people against Israel.

“I received your brotherly letter. The great and victorious jihad of you Palestinian brothers lit up the eyes of your lovers all over the world. Our hearts are with you at the scene of your struggles and our prayers for the continuation of your victories are constant. The divine promise is true when he said: 'Allah will surely help those who help Him', and you will see the ultimate victory with the strength and might of God, God willing,” the Leader said, citing verse 40 of the 22nd chapter of the Holy Qur'an.

Following the end of the Israeli war on Gaza, al-Nakhala and Haniyeh sent letters of appreciation to Ayatollah Khamenei.

“Your continuous, uninterrupted, clear support in all areas has played the greatest, most considerable role in the Sayf (Sword) of al-Quds Operation and its achievements. The Resistance fighters entered the battlefield with all their strength, bravery, and valiant efforts despite the military advantage of the enemy. The resistance and victory of the Palestinian nation would not have been possible without God’s help and approval. God’s help caused the meager facilities to become powerful and made those who feared that the enemy may remove them from the earth look great and powerful in the eyes of the enemy,” al-Nakhala said in his message. “The Palestinian nation and Resistance inflicted a resounding defeat upon the enemy in a performance that pleased all the believers in the world and showed that the Zionist regime is frailer than a spider’s home.”

In his letter to Ayatollah Khamenei, Haniyeh said, “We demand immediate action in taking a decisive stance regarding these crimes and serious attempts in mobilizing Arab, Islamic and international support in order to force the Zionist enemy to stop its brutal crimes against the Palestinian nation, lands and sanctities in occupied Quds and particularly the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

He demanded that terrorist actions against Gaza and aggressive actions against Quds and the Al-Aqsa Mosque be stopped. Haniyeh also called for a cessation of Judaization policies pursued by Israel in the Palestinian territories.

