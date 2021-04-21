Iran has taken air superiority from U.S., says CENTCOM

TEHRAN — “For the first time since the Korean War, we are operating without complete air superiority,” Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie acknowledged on Tuesday.

The Marine Corps general in charge of the U.S. CENTCOM made the acknowledgment in a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

McKenzie said that Iran is extensively using small and medium-sized drones for surveillance and attack.

He added, “What we have found is that, particularly against Iran, they do not like their activities to be exposed.”

On June 20, 2019, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down a United States RQ-4A Global Hawk BAMS-D surveillance drone with a surface-to-air missile over the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. has been flying surveillance drones in the West Asia region for many years to spy on Iran.

