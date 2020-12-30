Zarif: U.S. responsible for consequences of any adventurism in the region

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned that the United States will bear responsibility for the consequences of any adventurism in the region, referring to some suspicious moves by the U.S. military.

Zarif made the remarks in a phone conversation with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Tuesday, which was initiated by the Qatari side.

According to Qatari media, the telephone conversation followed after U.S. Secretary of States talked with the Qatari foreign minister.

In the phone conversation, Zarif emphasized the need for the participation of all regional countries in ensuring stability and security without foreign interference and free from tensions.

Pointing to the U.S.’s suspicious moves and acts of mischief in the region, Zarif said, “Washington will be responsible for the consequences of any possible adventurism.”

The two top diplomats also exchanged views on the latest issues concerning bilateral relations and regional developments.

Tensions have risen between Iran and the U.S. ahead of the first anniversary of the assassination of Iran’s legendary anti-terror commander Major General Qassem Soleimani.

Last week, a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrived in the Persian Gulf. Earlier this month, the U.S. military sent two B-52H bombers to West Asia on a short-notice mission. It also moved the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier back into the Persian Gulf along with other warships.

U.S. naval and air assets, meanwhile, conducted joint exercises with the Royal Saudi Air Force and Royal Saudi Navy in the Persian Gulf, the fifth such exercise this year.

The Politico website cited a military official as saying that the U.S. military was on heightened alert and shoring up its forces in the Middle East.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), said, “We do not seek conflict, but we must remain postured and committed to respond to any contingency or in opposition to any aggression.”

An Iranian lawmaker has also reacted to reports that claimed Israel was sending a submarine to the Persian Gulf as a message of warning to Iran, saying Iran will consider the arrival of the Israeli submarine to the Persian Gulf “an act of aggression” and that Tehran will have the right to respond.

“Israel must know that our response to aggression against our national security will be strong and massive,” spokesman for the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Abolfazl Amouei was quoted as saying by Qatar's Al Jazeera network.

