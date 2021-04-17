Leader asks the Army to enhance readiness

TEHRAN— Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, issued a message on Saturday asking the Iranian Army to boost preparedness for operations as much as necessary.

In his congratulatory message on the eve of Army Day, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces urged Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi to “keep enhancing this preparedness to the required level and play a role.”

He also called on General Mousavi to send his warm regards to “dear Army staff and their respected families.”

On April 18, 1979, Imam Khomeini issued a message declaring April 18 as the “Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Day,” and asked the Army to march in cities with all its power and military equipment.

