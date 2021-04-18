Army’s weaponry, morality have never been better, says Rouhani

TEHRAN-- In a message on Sunday commemorating Army Day, President Hassan Rouhani emphasized his administration's efforts to equip the Army and other branches of the armed forces with modern arms amid the country's economic struggle.

“The morale of the military forces and their weaponry have never been better than they are today,” the president said.

Rouhani also reminded the military forces that only by defending the principles of democracy, sovereignty, Islam, and republicanism the ideals of the Islamic Revolution can be fully realized.

In a message on Saturday commemorating Army Day, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei urged the Army to beef up its readiness as much as possible.

