National Army Day marked

TEHRAN – Iranian military units held a motorcade parade On Sunday in the capital Tehran to mark the National Army Day.

Various types of unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, anti-aircraft batteries, advanced missile systems, and different kinds of electronic warfare systems were put on display.

The National Army Day was also celebrated inside selected military bases in other parts of the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Army paraded the latest military achievements, including home-grown air defense systems.

Army chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, and commanders of the Air Force, Navy, and Ground Force as well as senior commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) were present to oversee the parade.

“The Army has always stood with the people. Forty-three years ago, we supported the Iranian nation and we continue to do so,” Mousavi told Press TV.

Military officials, however, decided to cancel march-pasts in compliance with the coronavirus restrictions.

The Army’s air defense division unveiled three locally-produced missile systems, including Zolfaqar low-altitude missile system that enjoys great mobility and can connect to electro-optic systems.

The Majid missile system used for intercepting and downing low-altitude targets as well as cruise missiles, and the Khatam artillery fire control system capable of striking various aerial targets at low altitudes were showcased as well.

The Damavand strategic and long-range system, which is used for downing various aircraft as well as cruise and ballistic missiles, was also put on display.

Ahead of the ceremonies, a message from Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was read out in which he extolled the contributions the Army has made to ensuring the security of the country.

The National Army Day was included in the Iranian calendar after a historic letter from the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, in 1979, in which he voiced his strong support for the Army and ordered its troops to hold nationwide parades on April 18 every year.