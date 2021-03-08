Iran to unveil hovercraft in next calendar year

TEHRAN - Iran’s first homegrown hovercraft will come into operation within the next year, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi announced on Monday, says according to Tasnim news agency.

Addressing a meeting of Navy commanders, Khanzadi noted the first hovercraft made in Iran will join the Navy’s fleet in the next Iranian year, which will begin on March 21, Tasnim reported.

Pointing to the Navy’s self-sufficiency in the maintenance and repair of military vessels and sub-surface watercraft, the commander stressed, “The Navy has brought glory to the Armed Forces by unveiling Makran forward base ship and the Zereh (Armor) missile-launching frigate.”

All units of the Iranian Navy are currently equipped with homegrown missiles, he reader admiral said, unveiling plans to furnish the military ships with missiles with vertical launch system.

On Monday, the Navy and IRGC naval force signed a memorandum of understanding in areas of education, intelligence and research. It took place as Rear Admiral Khanzadi and IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri held a meeting to for closer coordination.

During the meeting, Khanzadi said the prevalent security condition in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman is due to continued and powerful presence of the navies from the two military branches in strategic waters.

