Army drone power thrived during sanctions: General Mousavi

TEHRAN - Army Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Wednesday that the power of Iran’s drones prospered in the era of sanctions.

“The drone power of the army thrived at the height of sanctions,” the army chief said, adding this happened at the time of “maximum pressure” introduced against Iran by the Trump administration.

He added, “The Makran port ship and HESA Kowsar (an Iranian fighter jet) are produced in the periods of sanctions.”

Pointing to the military exercises conducted by the Army in recent months, General Mousavi also said, “Iran’s army is ready to conduct military drills in less than 24 hours. It prepared its plans and conducted four drills in less 10 days.”

Regarding the cost of the drills, he stressed, “The Iranian Army is the least expensive army among all the armies in the world.”

Concerning the Army budget, Mousavi asserted, “We expect the government and the Majlis (parliament) to give more importance to the defense budget.”

