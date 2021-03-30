Foes can’t win war against Iran even in dreams: top general

TEHRAN – The enemies have realized that even in their dreams they cannot defeat Iran militarily, the IRGC chief said on Tuesday.

Referring to Saddam Hussein’s war against Iran in the early years of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Major General Hossein Salami said the enemies “experienced the military war and noticed that this country win over enemies even at the beginning of war and it is due to this reason” that no one can imagine military action against Iran and “the enemy cannot win over the Iranian nation in military war even in dreams.”

Speaking at a conference to mark the memory of martyrs, the top general said a combination of faith and powerful weapons has turned Iran into an invincible nation.

The commander also highlighted the diminishing impact of sanctions against Iran, saying the country does not care about the sanctions and does not need the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) anymore either, Tasnim reported.

