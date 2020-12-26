IRGC Navy chief pays visit to Greater and Lesser Tunbs

TEHRAN - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri has paid a visit to Greater and Lesser Tunbs islands in the Persian Gulf to reiterate the preparedness of the IRGC Navy to protect Iran’s water borders and defend the interests of the country, the IRGC news website SepahNews reported.

The visit took place on Friday and the Iranian commander was accompanied by a number of senior IRGC Navy generals.

During the visit, Tangsiri reviewed the latest situation of combat readiness of the troops stationed on the islands, underlining the need to maintain the readiness, vigilance and full intelligence surveillance on the sensitive area of their mission.

Tangriri said their field surveys show that the Iranian forces, systems and equipment are at a desirable level of readiness to defend the water borders and the interests and security of Iran.

MS/PA