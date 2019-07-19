Iran’s defensive strategy can turn offensive, IRGC chief warns

TEHRAN – Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned against any aggression against Iran, saying in case of an aggression, Iran’s defensive strategy would turn offensive.

“Iran has adopted a defensive strategy but if our enemies make any mistakes, our strategy would become an offensive one,” said Major General Hossein Salami, according to Mehr.

Salami made the remarks on a visit to the IRGC naval forces in the Persian Gulf on Thursday to inspect the level of their preparedness.

He warned that using the pretext of the region’s sensitivity to enable extra-regional military presence would only stoke insecurity in the region.

The general asserted that the Islamic Republic enjoys perfect command over the waters lying in the northern part of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The Islamic Republic maintains the command as means of defending its territorial integrity, naval superiority, and aerial security, he added.

Salami also hailed the “infallible readiness” of the Iranian Armed Forces, especially the IRGC, to defend the country.

The comments come as U.S. President Donald Trump and his aides, mainly national security adviser John Bolton and State Secretary Mike Pompeo, have repeatedly threatened Iran with military action, while defending America’s ongoing sanctions campaign against the Islamic Republic.

Last week, Iranian Army Chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said the Islamic Republic has the power to defend itself and mount “destructive” counterattacks if it ever comes under any aggression.

“Our offensive power and capability to deal blows [to enemies] after aggressors start their assault, will be destructive and make them regret [their aggression],” Mousavi said.

He stated that Iran’s military power, while defensive in nature, provides for great attacking capabilities as well, adding, “We have never been the starter of any war, but we don’t solely rely on defense either.”

