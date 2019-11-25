Iran will destroy enemies should they cross redlines, IRGC chief warns

TEHRAN – Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) warned on Monday that Iran will destroy its enemies if they cross Tehran’s red lines.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks after referring to the U.S., Britain, Israel and Saudi Arabia as the enemies of the Islamic Republic.

Salami said anyone who takes measures against Iran will be punished harshly.

“We have shown decency and tolerance, but beware that our patience is running out,” the senior general warned as he was addressing a huge gathering of people in Tehran in support of the Islamic Republic in the aftermath of the violent unrest in certain cities.

“Show respect to the Iranian nation,” he said. “If this dense energy is released, no enemy in any part of the world would remain secure.”

Chief of the Iranian Army Abdolrahim Mousavi also addressed the rally, saying the Iranian nation would not tolerate rioters who take orders from the U.S.

“Our nation feels and believes that they should stand up against insecurity,” Major General Mousavi said.

He also said the huge turnout of people was a testament to their deep understanding of the primacy of security and hatred of insecurity and rioters.

People poured into Tehran’s main streets on Monday afternoon to show their allegiance to the Islamic Republic and deplore rioters who misused the peaceful protests against an increase in gas price to commit acts of violence.

Hundreds of thousands took to the capital’s main streets and gathered in Enqelab (Revolution) square to underline their support for the establishment and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and voice their opposition to the rioters and the enemies of the Islamic Republic.

They chanted slogans to support Velayat Faqih (Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist) and against the U.S., Israel and reactionary regimes in the region which incited violence during the protests.

Riots by a small number who had taken advantage of legitimate public protests against the increase in gas price hike were directed at sowing chaos through targeted attacks on public and private properties, forcing law enforcement forces to step in to stop saboteurs.

The rioters used guns and knives to attack security forces.

