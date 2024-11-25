Iran, Azerbaijan launch joint military drills in border region 

TEHRAN – A joint military exercise, codenamed "Aras Joint Exercise," has commenced between Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Force and the Azeri Armed Forces.

The large-scale drill, involving special units and elite divisions from both nations, marks a substantial step in enhancing security cooperation and strengthening counter-terrorism efforts between Iran and Azerbaijan.

The four-day exercise, which began on Sunday, is taking place in the challenging high-terrain regions of Aslanduz County, situated within Iran's northwestern Ardabil province. Rapid reaction units from both the IRGC Ground Force and the Republic of Azerbaijan's military are actively participating in the collaborative maneuvers.

The current joint military exercises are a direct outgrowth of prior discussions between high-ranking military officials from both countries. On November 19, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, and Major General Farid Aliyev, an Azeri commander, met in Tehran for the fourth meeting of the Joint Commission on Military and Defense Cooperation.

During the meeting, General Ashtiani and General Aliyev engaged in comprehensive discussions concerning various aspects of military cooperation. These discussions explored diverse avenues for strengthening the military relationship between Iran and Azerbaijan. General Ashtiani highlighted the significant and influential role of the Republic of Azerbaijan within Iran's foreign policy, emphasizing the direct impact of developments in the South Caucasus region on Iran's national security.

In response, General Aliyev advocated for closer cooperation between Baku and Tehran to ensure regional peace and stability, explicitly praising the ongoing joint military exercises as a prime example of the positive interaction and cooperation between the two countries.