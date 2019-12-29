Iran-China-Russia naval wargame ends in Indian Ocean

TEHRAN – A join naval wargame by Iran, China and Russia ended on Sunday in a region in north of the Indian Ocean.

Iranian Alborz and Bayandor destroyers, Neyzeh (Spear) cruiser, Russian corvette Yaroslav Mudry and tanker Yelnya and the rescue towboat Viktor Konetsky, Chinese Xining destroyer were displayed in the wargame.

The Sikorsky SH-3 Sea King helicopters of the Iranian Navy scrambling for reconnaissance also took part in the exercise.

Iran, Russia, and China launched the naval wargame, codenamed “Marine Security Belt”, in the Sea of Oman and the north of the Indian Ocean on Friday.

The joint military exercise was viewed by some analysts as a show of power and solidarity between Iran and the great powers of China and Russia in the face of pressure by Washington.

Some media in Iran referred to the war game as a “show of power by the Easterners”.

