Army chief: Iran-Russia-China naval wargame shows power of army

TEHRAN - Army Chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Wednesday that Iran-Russia-China naval wargame showed the power of army.

During a meeting with Ayatollah Lotfollah Dezhkam, the Friday prayer leader of Shiraz, Mousavi said, “Enemies have made efforts to weaken armed forces over the past 40 years through imposing sanctions, however, the sanctions made the army more powerful.”

Habibollah Sayyari, the deputy army chief for coordination affairs, said on Wednesday that Iran has turned into a naval power in the region and the Iran-Russia-China wargame proves it.

Iran, Russia, and China conducted the naval wargame, codenamed “Marine Security Belt”, in the Sea of Oman and north of the Indian Ocean from December 27 to 30.

NA/PA