President meets senior Russian cleric, business actors

TEHRAN – During his visit to Russia, Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi met on Thursday with Rawil Gaynutdin, Chairman of the Council of Muftis of Russia, and Russian economic actors.

During the meeting with Gaynutdin, Ayatollah Raisi referred to the good relations between Iran and Russia and said, "This trip will be a turning point in economic, political and especially cultural relations between the two countries."

The president added, "Relations with the Muslims of Russia are of special importance for the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Ayatollah Raisi pointed out that "one of the characteristics of Russia is that the followers of the divine and Abrahamic religions live together” peacefully.

He emphasized the high position of mosque in Islam, noting, "Mosques are the center of communication between Muslims, the center of worship of God, a place to inform people about issues and a place to create hope."

President Raisi stated, "What we should be worried about today along with atheism is the issue of extremism. Extremism and takfirism are detrimental to Muslims."

The president went on to say that "some people have damaged the religion of God in the name of Islam, and we must be sensitive to the Takfiri movement."

Pointing to joint campaigns by Iran and Russia against terrorism in Syria, Ayatollah Raisi added, "Our position and that of Russia in Syria was not against the infidels, but against the agent of the Arrogance and the Zionist Regime."

Raisi also accepted the invitation of the Chairman of the Russian Mufti Council to visit the Moscow Grand Mosque and stressed the need to prevent discord among Muslims, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

"We understand how important your meeting with the president of Russia is, and this meeting is very important for the Muslims of Russia as well," said Rawil Gaynutdin.

While on visit to Russia, President Raisi prayed at the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"Your prayer in the Kremlin was very symbolic and significant, and they wrote to me from Finland that the blessing came into the Kremlin," Gaynutdin remarked.

The Iranian president also held a meeting with a number of Russia economic operators in a bid to strengthen economic relations between Tehran and Moscow.

During this meeting, the president described acquaintance with the views of economic actors in Russia as very important and said, "Familiarity of the leaders and officials of the two countries with the views of actors in the field of trade and economy can be effective in macro and strategic decisions for bilateral cooperation."

Ayatollah Raisi stated, "Russia has a valuable civilization and culture and there are many capacities in Iran and Russia to develop cooperation."

Ayatollah Raisi mentioned neighborliness, common interests and enemies as reasons for the need to increase cooperation between Iran and Russia.

"In addition to common interests, we also have common enemies who do not want growth and development in the region, but we must increase growth and development to such an extent that others cannot infiltrate this region to achieve their political and cultural goals."

Emphasizing the need to review the trade situation due to the low volume of trade between the two countries, the president said, "We must identify and eliminate problems and obstacles with a pathological view."

Referring to the meeting with his Russian counterpart, Raisi said, "In that meeting, we discussed bilateral, regional and international issues, and Mr. Putin and I agreed that the capacities of cooperation between Iran and Russia should be better used, the North-South corridor should be activated to solve the problems facing economic actors."

Emphasizing the need for change in the monetary and banking system between Iran and Russia, the president said, "To solve this problem, the central banks of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia can agree to activate the banks of Iran and Russia in both countries so that economic actors can easily exchange money."

Referring to the proposal of one of the participants to create a platform for recognizing the capacities of the provinces of Iran and Russia, Raisi said, "Introducing these capacities is important and by solving customs problems, economic actors should not face an obstacle in customs affairs.”

Raisi described the positions of the presidents of Iran and Russia as close, saying, "Preparations have been made for the finalization of the comprehensive document on Iran-Russia cooperation."

At the same meeting, Igor Morozov, chairman of the Iran-Russia Friendship Group at the Russian Federation Council, said, "Your visit to Russia and meeting with Vladimir Putin will stimulate economic relations between the two countries, but our provinces have little information about Iran and action should be taken in this regard."

During his two-day visit to Russia, Ayatollah Raisi met with President Vladimir Putin and addressed the State Duma of Russia.

Addressing the Russian State Duma, President Raisi, “The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks ‘maximum interaction’ with all countries around the world, especially its neighbors and allies. The purpose and basis of this cooperation and interaction is the mutual interests of nations and the increasing formation of a ‘civilized global community’.”

