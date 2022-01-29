Raisi visit to Russia had great achievements for Iran: FM

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has commented on the recent visit by Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi to Russia, saying the trip resulted in great achievements for the Islamic Republic.

Ayatollah Raisi paid a two-day visit to Russia in mid-January where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Mr. Raisi’s trip to Moscow had great achievements for the country. Mr. Putin behaved with full and special respect during three hours of talks and necessary decisions were adopted regarding important issues considered by the two sides,” Amir Abdollahian said in a post on Instagram.

He added, “Regarding foreign relations, we are witnessing a thaw in ties while as for the foreign policy, mutual interests are defined in line with national interests of countries. Agreements, achievements and diverse plans of the president in Moscow show that a successful trip has been made that is a token of the president’s active diplomacy.”

He concluded, “We are resolved to not forget the integrity of Iran and Iranians in order to pass through the crisis and overcome difficulties.”

Earlier, Ayatollah Raisi expressed hope that his recent visit to Russia would be a turning point in improving relations between Tehran and Moscow.

Upon returning from a two-day visit to Russia, Ayatollah Raisi spoke to reporters about the achievements of the visit, saying, “The topics of discussion in this visit were in line with the realization of the Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign policy, which is maximum interaction with world countries, especially allies.”

Noting that a fundamental agreement was reached during the visit to expand comprehensive, stable and beneficial relations between the two countries, the president added, “Undoubtedly, the development of relations with Russia will contribute to the security and welfare of the two nations.”

He said, “I hope that the visit to Russia will be a turning point in improving relations with the friendly and neighboring country of Russia, and that the combination of these relations will help improve the level of security in the region and resolve regional and global crises.”

In a speech delivered before the Russian State Duma, Ayatollah Raisi said Iran seeks "maximum interaction" with all countries around the world with the aim of forming a "civilized global community".

“The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks ‘maximum interaction’ with all countries around the world, especially its neighbors and allies. The purpose and basis of this cooperation and interaction is the mutual interests of nations and the increasing formation of a ‘civilized global community’. This path can be achieved through the cooperation of independent countries with rich cultures and attention to the principles of ‘justice, morality and spirituality’. Undoubtedly, the root of what human society suffers from today is the separation of politics from morality and spirituality. Violence, terrorism, the collapse of the family institution, and the spread of drugs do not come from a spiritualist mindset. Any structure created on the basis of this segregation intensifies the suffering of humanity and, instead of promoting justice, structures oppression and creates the root causes of domination,” he stated.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has said that possible coalition of Iran, Russia and China would be very painful for the West.

“Naturally, the United States and the West, in general, are concerned about new coalitions, which are currently [being created] on the international arena. A coalition of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China is an example of such strategic coalitions,” the ambassador said on Monday, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

The ambassador described Russia as a major power with huge economic, defense, military, and technological potential. China, in his words, was about to overtake the United States in terms of economic growth. Iran, according to Jalali, is a large and economically developed country, which has made huge progress in its defense industry.