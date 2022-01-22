Raisi voices hope trip to Russia be turning point in relations

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has expressed hope that his recent visit to Russia would be a turning point in improving relations between Tehran and Moscow.

Upon returning from a two-day visit to Russia, Ayatollah Raisi spoke to reporters about the achievements of the visit, saying, “The topics of discussion in this visit were in line with the realization of the Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign policy, which is maximum interaction with world countries, especially allies.”

Noting that a fundamental agreement was reached during the visit to expand comprehensive, stable and beneficial relations between the two countries, the president added, “Undoubtedly, the development of relations with Russia will contribute to the security and welfare of the two nations.”

He said, “I hope that the visit to Russia will be a turning point in improving relations with the friendly and neighboring country of Russia, and that the combination of these relations will help improve the level of security in the region and resolve regional and global crises,” according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

Raisi further stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has very good capacities in the field of transit and transportation, saying, "During this trip, it was agreed to activate the North-South corridor."

