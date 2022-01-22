Raisi, Putin discussed nuclear cooperation: AEOI

TEHRAN — The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has commented on the recent meeting between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow, saying nuclear cooperation was "one of the most strategic issues" on the negotiating table.

"The subject of nuclear industry may be separated into two sections: energy-related and non-energy-related enterprises," Kamalvandi said in an interview with Press TV.

“The relationship between the two countries is excellent in both spheres. We get our radioisotopes from... numerous sorts of radioisotopes that are employed in medicine, business, agriculture, and other fields,” he noted.

He added that the collaborative effort to build further units at the Bushehr nuclear plant was in keeping with Iran's goal of generating at least 10,000 megawatts of electricity from nuclear power.

Despite delayed payments to the Russians, the procedure was moving ahead, he said.

"As you are aware, Iran is working on a plan to increase nuclear power capacity to at least 10,000 megawatts... The Russians can make a significant contribution to this effort. The two presidents have discussed it, and we intend to trade delegations in the near future to begin implementing the new projects," Kamalvandi stated.

"A power plant with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts is operational, as you are aware. The technology has been passed on to Iranian specialists. Engineers from Iran are in charge of it. We are currently building two more units, each with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts."

Despite payment troubles between Iran and Russia, Kamlavandi stated that work at the Bushehr power facility "is continuing".

He added, “It's not going to stop."

