Busy day for president

TEHRAN — In separate meetings, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi held talks with the Togolese foreign minister, and accepted the credentials of the new ambassadors of Algeria and Brunei Darussalam.

On Monday morning, Raisi met with Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey.

During the meeting, Raisi said that African countries have rich and talented natural resources, as well as minerals and human resources.

“Tehran seeks comprehensive development of relations with African countries, including Togo, to serve the common interest of the two nations,” the president remarked.

Stating that throughout history Westerners have mainly sought to colonize and exploit the African continent and today they are pursuing their desires and interests in various forms, the president said the efforts of the people of Africa to maintain their independence are valuable and their success depends on emphasis on national and cultural identity and resistance to extravagance.

The president added, “African countries have the necessary capacities for development and prosperity, and the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the independence, progress and welfare of the African people.”

For his part, the Togolese foreign minister stressed that his country wants to establish wide-ranging and comprehensive relations with Iran. “Lomé trusts Tehran's approaches in the development process of relations, and hopes that the policies of development of economic cooperation with Africa boosts through mutual partnership.”

Condemning the West's tough sanctions against independent states and nations, the Togolese foreign minister stressed, “We seek joint cooperation with Iran to activate our capabilities and mutual interest.”

Iran attaches great importance to developing ties with Algeria

Talking to the new ambassador of Algeria to Tehran, Raisi said that Iran attaches great importance to the development of relations with Algiers,

The president also said, “I appreciate Algeria's interest in expanding relations with Iran.”

While receiving the credentials of the new ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, the president stated that the current level of economic relations between the two countries is not equal to the excellent political relations between Tehran and Algiers.

He expressed hope that in the new term by relying on previous cordial relations between the two countries, every effort is made to improve the level of political, economic, trade and cultural relations between the two governments.

Referring to the Algerian people's brilliant resistance to the French colonialism, Raisi said, “The colonizers have never given up their colonial spirit and are always pursuing their colonial goals with a new approach, and of course the Algerian people always maintain their spirit of resistance.”

For his part, the new ambassador of Algeria reaffirmed Raisi’s opinion, saying, “We believe that the current level of economic relations between the two countries is not equal to the excellent political relations, and I will do my best to improve the level of my country's economic and trade relations with Iran as an important economic partner.”

“I want to assure you that Algeria's principled positions and policies, including in support for the Palestinian cause, for which we have paid exorbitant costs, will continue in earnest,” he said.

Raisi says Iran seeking to expand relations with all countries

Receiving the credentials of the new ambassador of Brunei Darussalam, Raisi referred to the cultural relations between the two nations, saying, “The two countries' relations are rooted in heartfelt relationship between the two Muslim nations and it is essential to develop political, economic and trade ties between the two countries on the basis of these affinities.”

The president stated, "In its foreign policy, the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to expand interaction with all countries around the world, especially neighboring and Muslim countries.”

He expressed hope that bilateral cooperation and friendly interactions between Iran and Brunei further expands into the field of regional and international relations.

For his part, the new ambassador of Brunei Darussalam conveyed the greetings of his country's Sultan to Raisi and said, “As the ambassador of Brunei, I will do my best to expand and deepen the relations and cooperation between the two brotherly and friendly Muslim nations.”