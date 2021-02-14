Iran set to hold joint naval drill with Russia, China

TEHRAN – Iran, a regional power, is set to hold a joint naval exercise with Russia and China, two superpowers, in the Sea of Oman and the Northern Indian Ocean.

The news of naval drill was first broke out by Levan Dzhagaryan, the Russian ambassador to Tehran. Dzhagaryan announced last week that Russian, Iranian, and Chinese will hold naval drills in the Indian Ocean in mid-February.

The military exercise is intended to work out interaction during search and rescue operations and measures to ensure the safety of navigation, Dzhagaryan told RIA Novosti.

The last joint naval drills involving the three countries were held at the end of December 2019.



Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the deputy coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army, said on Sunday the planned naval exercise with Russia demonstrates the naval power of Iran, according to Mehr news agency.



“When the powerful Russian navy conducts exercises with the navies of the Islamic Republic Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, it sends a clear message,” said Admiral Sayyari.

Pointing to high tech capabilities of the Iranian Navy, he noted, "Iran's Navy is at the level of the world naval powers in terms of equipment, manpower, technique and tactics, command and control, communication and access to new equipment.”

Pointing to various foreign threats to Iran’s national security, the admiral said, “Our country has been facing many threats since the first days of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, and the enemies have put forward various plans in this regard, all of which have failed.”

Sayyari stressed that the reason for the failure of the enemies' plans is the authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the deterrent power of the Armed Forces

"The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially the Army, with regard to its mission of maintaining territorial integrity and independence, has achieved authority and dignity and will definitely respond to the threats of enemies."

EE/PA