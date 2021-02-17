Iran and Japan agree to boost defense cooperation

TEHRAN – In a video teleconference on Tuesday the defense ministers of Iran and Japan stressed the importance of making efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and continue communications between the two countries’ defense authorities.

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami also congratulated Kishi Nobuo on his appointment as Japan’s defense minister.

Kishi also called for Iran’s cooperation in providing security of navigation and safe passage of vessels, including those related to Japan, in the Persian Gulf waters.

The two ministers also exchanged views on expanding cooperation, including in the Center for Maritime Safety in Indian Ocean located in Chabahar region in southern Iran, according to Press TV.

The Iranian minister went on to say that state terrorism is the source of instability and insecurity in the region, citing the heinous assassinations of Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by the U.S. and scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh by the Israeli elements as examples.

“The cowardly assassination of the anti-terror legendary commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and outstanding nuclear scientist Doctor Mohsen Fakhrizadeh proved the U.S. and Israeli state terrorism.” General Hatami stressed.

Kishi also pointed to Japan’s naval presence in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman, saying it is not dependent on any alliance.

He said that the Japanese Navy is trying to maintain security of the country’s ships in West Asia, seeking Iran’s cooperation in this regard.

EE/PA