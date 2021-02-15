Iran's military official consults with Pakistan Navy commander over maritime security

TEHRAN – Iran’s Second Admiral Amir Arya Shafqat Rudsari met with Pakistan’s Navy Commander Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Monday on the sidelines of the Aman-21 multinational exercise in Karachi to discuss maritime security.

The two military officials discussed the latest cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in maritime security, the participation of the two neighboring countries in holding joint exercises, and sending ships to each other's ports.

According to Iran Press, Pakistan’s Navy commander praised the presence of Iran's military delegation as the observer of the Aman-21 international exercise, describing it as a sign of deep friendship between the two countries and their joint vision for maintaining security and stability at sea.

Pointing to cultural and historical bonds as well as geographical proximity, Admiral Amjad Niazi highlighted the need to increase relations in the sea and exchange experiences between the two countries' navies.

Admiral Shafqat Rudsari, who headed an Iranian military delegation to Karachi, wished the Pakistani Navy success for holding the Aman-21 multinational exercise.

Members of the Iranian military delegation attended the international maritime conference's final session on Monday. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke as a special guest at the conference's closing session.

Pakistan’s Navy began one of the largest naval exercises in the Arabian Sea along with the participation of navies of 45 countries including the three largest navies, the U.S., China and Russia, which joined the exercise this year.

