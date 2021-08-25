Pakistan Navy stresses strengthening joint cooperation with Iran

TEHRAN - The visit of Pakistan’s Navy Commander Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi to Iran is considered a broad step in the path of strengthening cooperation with the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Pakistan’s Navy has said.

The Public Relations of the Pakistan Naval Force on Tuesday issued a statement regarding the visit of the commander of the Pakistani Navy and his talks with his Iranian counterpart, Admiral Shahram Irani, and the commander of the Iranian Northern Fleet, Admiral Abdulwahab Taheri.

During the talks, senior commanders of the Iranian naval force explained the important role of the force in maintaining maritime security and its goals. They also discussed a wide range of related issues, mutual cooperation, including at sea and maintaining the security of the Indian Ocean, according to Al Alam.

The statement added, “Admiral Amjad Niazi emphasized the focused efforts of the Pakistani naval force in the field of maritime security, operations against sea pirates, and Pakistan's initiative on conducting regional maritime security patrols.”

The statement added that the commander of the Iranian naval force praised the role and participation of the Pakistani naval force in maintaining peace and stability at the naval level.

Admiral Khan Niazi visited Tehran on Saturday and was officially welcomed by his Iranian counterpart. He visited Iran at the official invitation of the Iranian Navy chief.

The two commanders discussed a range of issues including expanding military relations, deepening ties in the sea, protecting regional security, and using military experience in undertaking missions and safeguarding the two neighboring countries’ national interests at the sea.

On the sideline of the meeting, Iranian and Pakistani navy commanders also paid tribute to the anonymous martyrs of the eight-year Sacred Defense buried in the National Museum of the Islamic Revolution and Holy Defense and then made a tour at the museum.

Iran refers to resistance against the invading Saddam Army in the 1980s as Sacred Defense.

Admiral Irani said that Iran and Pakistan could serve together as a powerful arm for ensuring regional security.



Referring to strategic relations between the naval forces of Iran and Pakistan, the commander said that the two forces have staged different joint naval maneuvers over the past years.

He also called for efforts by the naval forces of both countries to establish security, particularly in the Northern Indian Ocean.

Iranian and Pakistani naval forces have in recent years promoted cooperation and staged several joint drills in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

In April, a flotilla of the Pakistani Navy berthed at Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas and held a joint war game in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman with the Iranian units.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoud Qureshi is also expected to pay a visit to Iran on Thursday to discuss developments in bilateral relations and Afghanistan, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Khatibzadeh said that the visit will take place at the request of the Pakistani foreign minister and will focus on bilateral issues and Afghanistan.

“Iran, as a country that has made efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan, is consulting, and God willing, this trip will be in line with the continuation of friendly relations,” the spokesman added.

The Pakistani foreign minister, who is scheduled to embark on a regional tour that will include the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressed the importance of the position of players in regions such as Tehran for consensus aimed at helping to establish lasting peace in Afghanistan, according to Iran’s state news agency, IRNA.

“Peace in Afghanistan is inevitable for its neighbors and neighboring countries,” Shah Mahmoud Qureshi said on Monday, ahead of a trip to Central Asia and Iran.

He added, “Islamabad seeks a regional consensus for Afghanistan and emphasizes the role of its neighbors in contributing to peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Referring to his plans to visit Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, Qureshi said, “We want the participation of all domestic groups in Afghanistan to form a national and inclusive government.”

He denied that he paid a visit to Kabul, suggesting that allegation of such a visit came from media outlets in the Indian subcontinent.

