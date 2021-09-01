Army chief meets new defense minister, wishes success for him

TEHRAN — Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of the Army, and new Defense Minister Brigadier General Ashtiani met on Tuesday.

At the meeting, Mousavi praised the combat and defense readiness of the Army.

The Army chief particularly lauded the Armed Forces’ services to the country in difficult and critical conditions. He cited the Armed Forces’ help to the Health Ministry to contain the coronavirus as an example.

He added that the ministry has provided the hardware and software requirements of the army in the fields of ground, air, defense and naval warfare.

“Undoubtedly, the role of the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran in protecting the borders of Islamic Iran and improving the defense capability of the Army will frustrate the enemies and thwart their conspiracies and sinister plans,” the top general remarked.

Abdolrahim Mousavi also praised the fruitful efforts of Brigadier General Hatami and congratulated General Ashtiani on his appointment as Minister of Defense.

Hatami held the post of defense minister in the second term of the Rouhani presidency.

The Army chief noted that the ministry has been able to meet the strategic defense needs of the Armed Forces by relying on domestic and indigenous capacities.

The army chief wished success for Ashtiani for taking over responsibility at the Defense Ministry and expressed hope that the ministry and the Army take important steps to effectively promote the country’s deterrence power.



SA/PA