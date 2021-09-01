Army chief meets Amir Abdollahian

TEHRAN - Chief Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi sat down for talks with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Tuesday, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

In the meeting at the Foreign Ministry, the top Army commander congratulated the new foreign minister on his post and wished him success.

Major General Mousavi said he and the armed forces under his command are ready for close and full cooperation with the Foreign Ministry to advance foreign policy goals of the Islamic Republic, according to the statement.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief of the Army for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari and Deputy Commander of the Army for Intelligence Affairs Brigadier General Abbas Jafarinia.

Major General Mousavi expounded on the Army’s extensive efforts in regional and international arenas, air defense capabilities of the Army, and the armed forces’ cooperation with health workers in the battle against the coronavirus.

For his part, Amir Abdollahian appreciated outstanding measures implemented by the Army to provide security and defend the Islamic Republic and national borders. He stressed that the Foreign Ministry is fully prepared to enhance and advance defense diplomacy.

The foreign minister stressed that defense diplomacy is an essential part of Iran’s foreign policy, adding that the Army’s strong presence in different fields not only will ensure security but also has a message of peace and friendship for regional nations, the statement noted.

Abdollhian’s meeting with the Iranian military officials came after his visit to Baghdad and Damascus where he met with a number of Iraqi and Syrian leaders.

The Army chief also visited new Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani on Tuesday. In the meeting, General Mousavi praised the combat and defense readiness of the Army. He particularly lauded the Armed Forces’ services to the country in difficult and critical conditions. He cited the Armed Forces’ help to the Health Ministry to contain the coronavirus as an example. The Army chief added that the ministry has provided the hardware and software requirements of the Army in the fields of ground, air, defense and naval warfare.

“Undoubtedly, the role of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran in protecting the borders of Islamic Iran and improving the defense capability of the Army will frustrate the enemies and thwart their conspiracies and sinister plans,” the top general remarked.

Mousavi also praised the fruitful efforts of Brigadier General Hatami and congratulated General Ashtiani on his appointment as Minister of Defense.

