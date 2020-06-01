Boosting combat power is on Army’s agenda, says General Abdolrahim Mousavi

TEHRAN - Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the chief of Iran’s Army, said on Sunday that increasing combat power is always on the Army’s agenda.

During a meeting with a number of Army commanders, Mousavi said that all the commanders are duty bound to make efforts in line with this purpose.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, the deputy chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said in February that Iran’s current situation in terms of military power is better than any other time.

“Today, the current might of the Islamic establishment is more than ever,” Ashtiani said.

He added that the country’s power is now sustainable.

NA/PA

