Iran unveils ‘Alborz’ and ‘Borhan’ air defense systems

TEHRAN - "Alborz" and "Borhan" air defense systems were unveiled with the commander of the Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard in attendance on Wednesday morning.

Alborz fuzzy array, a three-dimensional radar system, has been produced with the aim of intercepting and detecting long-range aerial targets with low radar cross-section and stealth.

The maximum radar range of this system is 450 km and is able to identify targets at low altitude.

Alborz Radar is also able to track 300 targets simultaneously.

The Borhan System is a command-and-control weapons center at low altitude as the last line of command in the point-defense of command-and-control air defense network.

After receiving and analyzing information from all sources, this system provides them to the highest levels of command to make decisions in the shortest possible time to communicate the necessary decisions to carry out the mission and destroy the target.

Borhan, with its effective detection and processing capability, makes it possible to engage in the destruction and deception of air targets. It also sends this information to missile systems by combining data received from electro-optical systems with data received from radar systems.

In addition to the ability to detect the target in passive mode, the Borhan System also has the ability to sends commands to deal with electronic disruption.