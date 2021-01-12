New warship joins Iranian Navy in Sea of Oman

TEHRAN- A new homegrown helicopter carrier and a missile-launching warship were delivered on Tuesday to the Iranian Navy’s fleet in the Sea of Oman.

The domestically-made missile-launching corvette would enhance the Navy’s combat capabilities in Iran’s southern waters, Mehr reported.

The “Zereh” missile launcher is one of Iran’s powerful vessels with high speed and maneuverability.

Zereh is the Persian name for armor.

It is equipped with advanced automatic missiles and artillery. The vessel is classified among the Paykan-class rocket launching warships.

All components of the warship have been manufactured by Navy experts.

The warship has passed all its coastal and maritime tests and is fully prepared to embark on missions.

The helicopter carrier, dubbed “Makran”, has also been developed by Navy experts.

The warship joined the naval fleet in the southern coasts upon the order of the Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Hossein.

According to Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, other vessels in the same class will be produced in the coming years.

The Iranian Navy dispatches flotillas, involving homegrown naval gear, to international waters on a routine basis.

