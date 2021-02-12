Iranian commodore emphasizes naval co-op with Pakistan

TEHRAN - Flotilla Admiral Ariya Shafghat Rodsari, the head of the Iranian military delegation, has stressed the need to strengthen naval cooperation between Iran and Pakistan at the Aman-21 international exercise hosted by the Pakistani Navy, according to the IRNA news agency.

Delegation of the General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces led by Rodsari met with Commander of Pakistan Fleet Admiral Naveed Ashraf in Karachi on Friday.

General Mostafa Ghanbarpour, military attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Islamabad, was also present during the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the seventh multinational maritime exercise Aman-2021.

The two sides assessed maritime security cooperation between Iran and Pakistan and agreed to enhance interactions between the two countries' navies.

The commander of the Pakistani Fleet described the presence of the Iranian military delegation in the international exercise as an important participation.

The two countries decided to expand cooperation between the two navies through visiting each other's ports and holding joint exercises.

The exercise is conducted by the Pakistan Navy after every two years with a resolve against terrorism and piracy.

It is being held under motto of the exercise which is “Together for Peace” from February 11-16 in Karachi.

The delegation of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces was scheduled to take part in the International Maritime Conference and meet with various Pakistani military officials.

According to the Pakistan Navy, some countries are participating in the exercise with their ships and combat forces, while others with their delegations.