IRGC Navy chief: Any invasion against Iran will face harsh response

TEHRAN – The commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said his forces are fully prepared to defend the Iranian borders and territorial integrity, warning any threat or aggression against Iran will face a harsh response.

Rear-Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made the remarks on the 5th anniversary of capturing 10 American marines by the IRGC Navy near the Iranian Farsi Island.

"Five years ago two American boats carrying ten marines heading for Bahrain approached the five-mile distance of Iran’s Farsi Island on their way, which is within the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic, and although there were two American and French super-carriers and five other destroyers in the region, the intruding U.S. boats were seized by the brave Guard’s naval forces," Fars quoted Tangsiri as saying.

On January 12, 2016, the IRGC seized two U.S. Navy boats and detained ten U.S. marines on board on Farsi Island in the Persian Gulf. The marines were captured for illegally entering into Iranian territorial waters. The IRGC freed the marines one day later.

An investigation was conducted by the IRGC right after the detention and the results showed that American marines had gone astray during their voyage in the Persian Gulf. The IRGC declared in a statement that "it has released the U.S. Marines and their vessels in international waters" after it became clear that the illegal entry was not a deliberate act.

"Following technical and operational investigations and in interaction with relevant political and national security bodies of the country and after it became clear that the U.S. combat vessels' illegal entry into the Islamic Republic of Iran's waters was the result of an unintentional action and a mistake and after they extended an apology, the decision was made to release them," the statement said.

"The Americans have undertaken not to repeat such mistakes," it said, adding, "The captured marines were released in international waters."

AJ/PA