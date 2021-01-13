Iranian Navy stages drills 

TEHRAN – The Iranian Navy kicked off a drill, codenamed “Eghtedar 99”, in Makran Coast and the northern Indian Ocean on Wednesday morning.

The maneuver is being held amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States which has sent an aircraft carrier -USS Nimitz- and a submarine - USS Georgia - to the Persian Gulf and deployed B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf region.

The first phase of the two-day drill, which according to the Army's public relations office was arranged unexpectedly, involves the Navy’s surface, subsurface, and flight units among other armaments.

The armaments were deployed in general areas of the exercise to continue their specialized exercises based on a predetermined scenario.

Firing surface-to-surface cruise missiles and torpedoes from indigenous naval submarines as well as conducting drone and electronic warfare operations are other parts of the military exercise.

The spokesperson of the naval drill, Deputy Navy Commander for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani, said the exercise took place unexpectedly and the participating units spread to the area in a very short time since notified.

"By holding this exercise, we will be able to assess and evaluate the ability to react in a timely and effective manner to the possible conditions caused by the enemy threat, so that by eliminating the weaknesses and strengthening the strengths, we can have a performance commensurate with the threat level," the rear admiral explained.

Also, in an official ceremony during the drill, the Navy’s Southern Fleet received Makran forward base ship and Zereh (Armor) missile-launching frigate. The event was attended by Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, and other senior commanders, according to the Tasnim News Agency.

Makran forward base ship can carry 100,000 tons of fuel and fresh water and supply them to the vessels in various locations. The vessel is capable of making voyages for 1,000 days without a port call.

In September, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said Makran is the country’s largest military vessel that can carry seven helicopters. It could provide support for the naval forces and warships in high seas, especially in northern Indian Ocean, Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and Red Sea.

The Zereh missile-launching vessel, with its high maneuverability and speed, would help the Navy in defending Iran’s territorial waters.

Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year in order to enhance capabilities to defend the country and its interests.

