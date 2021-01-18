‘We don’t shy from crushing aggressors,’ Zarif warns as B-52 bombers fly over Persian Gulf

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned on Sunday that Iran is not “shy” to destroy aggressors, noting that the defeat of Saddam Hussein’s army who invaded Iran in 1980 serves as a good example for potential invaders.

The threats by the chief Iranian diplomat came after two U.S. B-52 bombers were seen flying over the Zionist regime’s skies on Sunday morning toward the Persian Gulf.

“While we have not started a war in over 200 years, we don’t shy from crushing aggressors. Just ask your BFFs who supported Saddam,” Zarif tweeted.

.@Potus : If your B-52H “Presence Patrols” are meant to intimidate or warn Iran, you should have spent those $billions on your taxpayers' health.



While we have not started a war in over 200 years, we don’t shy from crushing aggressors. Just ask your BFFs who supported Saddam. pic.twitter.com/3OqNVY47dW — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 17, 2021

BFFS means “best friends forever”.

Zarif advised the White House dwellers that if the flying of B-52 bombers over the Persian Gulf are meant to intimidate Iran it is better that the heavy costs for such missions be spent on the country’s health sector to prevent more Americans die from Covid-19.



This was the fifth time American B-52 bombers were flying in the area.



